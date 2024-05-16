Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

Pakistan team has reached the final of the Central Asian Volleyball League here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Pakistan defeated Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals with a convincing 3-0 set victory, winning 25-18, 27-25, 27-25. This marks Pakistan’s fourth consecutive win in the tournament.

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation is hosting the event, where Pakistan has continued its winning streak, defeating Kyrgyzstan with its aggressive gameplay. Pakistan has already defeated Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka in previous matches.

In another match, Sri Lanka beat Iran by 3-0 with a score of 25-22, 25-17, 25-21. Meanwhile, Turkmenistan outplayed Afghanistan by 3-1 in sets, winning the match 18-25, 33-31, 25-17, 25-17. Pakistan would face Iran in the final round of matches on Thursday.