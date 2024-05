Pakistan qualify for Central Asian Volleyball League final

LAHORE - Pakistan team has reached the final of the Central Asian Volleyball League being played at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

On Wednesday, Pakistan defeated Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals with a convincing 3-0 set victory, winning 25-18, 27-25, 27-25. This marks Pakistan’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is hosting the event, where Pakistan has continued its winning streak, defeating Kyrgyzstan with its aggressive gameplay.

Pakistan has already defeated Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka in previous matches. In another match, Sri Lanka beat Iran by 3-0 with a score of 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan outplayed Afghanistan by 3-1 in sets, winning the match 18-25, 33-31, 25-17, 25-17. Pakistan will face Iran in the final round of matches on today (Thursday).