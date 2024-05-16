Thursday, May 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan qualify for Central Asian Volleyball League final

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Pakistan team has reached the final of the Central Asian Volleyball League being played at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

On Wednesday, Pakistan defeated Kyrgyzstan in the semifinals with a convincing 3-0 set victory, winning 25-18, 27-25, 27-25. This marks Pakistan’s fourth consecutive victory in the tournament. The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is hosting the event, where Pakistan has continued its winning streak, defeating Kyrgyzstan with its aggressive gameplay.

Pakistan has already defeated Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka in previous matches. In another match, Sri Lanka beat Iran by 3-0 with a score of 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan outplayed Afghanistan by 3-1 in sets, winning the match 18-25, 33-31, 25-17, 25-17. Pakistan will face Iran in the final round of matches on today (Thursday).

Opposition rejects defamation law

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715751002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024