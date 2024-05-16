Pakistan team arrives in England for T20I series

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Manchester to play T20I series against England after successful Ireland tour.

The players were received by Pakistan's Consul General at Manchester Tariq Wazir at the airport. After arrival at Manchester, the cricket team proceeded to Leeds.

Pakistan will take on England in the first T20I at Headingley on May 22. The remaining three matches will be played on May 25, 28, and 30.

The Team Green will later leave for Dallas, USA, on May 31 to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Before heading to England, Pakistan team clinched T20I series against Ireland by 2-1 after convincing victory in the third match on May 14.