Thursday, May 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo Championship

Pakistan team grabs bronze medal in Asian Taekwondo Championship
Web Desk
12:29 AM | May 16, 2024
Sports

In a superb display of talent and athleticism, Pakistan Poomsae team bagged a bronze medal in the over 30 event category of the Poomsae event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship at Da Nang, Vietnam.

The national players comprising Shehbaz Ahmed, Mudassar Hussain and Muhammad Mumtaz reached the victory stand by showing excellent performance.

Iran won the gold medal with 8.182 points, Vietnam won the silver medal with 7.630, whereas Chinese Taipei & Pakistan got the bronze medal with 7.583 and 7.533 points.

Saudi Arabia was fifth with 7.299 points and the Indian team finished in sixth position with 6.349 points. Master Seongoh Choi, the poomsae coach of the Pakistan national team, while appreciating the performance of the national athletes, said that our players have made a place on the victory stand by using their full potential against their competitors.

Good results are expected in further competitions, he added. Meanwhile, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President, Colonel (R) Wasim Ahmed, CEO Omar Saeed and Secretary General Murtaza Bangash congratulated the medal winners for their outstanding performance and winning a medal for the nation. 

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre for next fortnight

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715751002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024