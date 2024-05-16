Pakistan to be fully changed if 'Nawaz's fourth term' is completed: Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday termed the current PML-N governments in Islamabad and Punjab as the fourth term of elder Sharif – the former three-time prime minister who could never complete the tenure due to political interference – as she promised to serve the masses as a mission started by her father.

The journey to development was halted, every time Nawaz ousted from his office through a conspiracy, Maryam told a gathering in in Phoolnagar – a rural town in Kasur district – where she inaugurated a rural health centre (RHC).

“The interests of 130 million people of Punjab is supreme to me,” the chief minister remarked and said Nawaz had been insisting on working for masses’ welfare.

She asked the gathering not allow halting the process yet again and said Pakistan and Punjab would be completed changed if the current government completed the five-year term, as she described herself and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as elder Sharif’s soldier.