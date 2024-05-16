Pakistan to route imports through Gwadar Port

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will route a proportion of country’s imports through the Gwadar Port as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure routing a proportion of country’s imports through the port.

The PM has recently instructed all the ministries to enhance collaboration for swift execution of the CPEC’s second phase and warned against any laxity by the ministries and government departments, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

Instructing the provision of foolproof security to the Chinese workers, he said the promotion of trade and commerce ties with time-tested friend China was welcoming.

He told the meeting that Pakistan-China partnership was on the highest ever level, so the relevant officers and departments should strive for the positive outcome of this relationship.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, Dr Musaddik Malik, and Abdul Aleem Khan, SAPM Tariq Fatemi, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. The provincial chief secretaries joined the meeting via video link.