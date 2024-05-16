Thursday, May 16, 2024
Pakistan, US agree to boost cooperation in IT, Telecom sector

Sheza says Pakistan wants to work on promotion of gaming industry with collaboration of the US

May 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in the IT and Telecommunication sector.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest related to IT and Telecommunication, the digitalisation of Pakistan’s judicial system and the promotion of the gaming industry were discussed, said a news release. While talking to US ambassador, Shaza Fatima said that the IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan is progressing. She said that Pakistan wanted to enhance its relations with the US in the field of IT and Telecom.

The minister said that Pakistan wanted to work on the promotion of gaming industry with the collaboration of the United States. She also emphasised increasing business- to-business relations between Pakistan and US. Pakistan aspired to benefit from the experiences of America in the field of technology and exchange of IT experts between the two countries. The minister of State for IT said that the present government is focusing on digitalisation in the country. Economy, governance and society are being digitalised under the Prime Minister’s National Digitalisation Plan, she maintained. Shaza Fatima noted that connectivity is the foundation of digitalisation, adding that steps are on for the provision of connectivity and quality broadband services in the country. Shaza said that the private sector has a very important role in the uplift of the economy, adding that the private sector is being fully supported under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. US Ambassador Donald Blome said that the US will fully cooperate with Pakistan in the field of IT and Telecommunication. The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humera Moriani, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Member Telecom Muhammad Jahanzeb Rahim.

