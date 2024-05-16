Thursday, May 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan win bronze in poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo C’ship

Pakistan win bronze in poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo C’ship
Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   Pakistan poomsae team have won bronze medal in the over 30 event category of the poomsae event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship 2024.

The national players including Shehbaz Ahmed, Mudassar Hussain and Muhammad Mumtaz reached the victory stand by showing excellent performances. Iran won the gold medal with 8.182 points, Vietnam claimed silver medal with 7.630, whereas Chinese Taipei andPakistan earned bronze medal with 7.583 and 7.533 points. Saudi Arabia was fifth with 7.299 points and the Indian team finished at sixth position with 6.349 points.

Master Seongoh Choi, the poomsae coach of the Pakistan national team, while appreciating the performance of the national athletes, said: “Our players have made a place on the victory stand by using their full potential against their competitors. Good results are expected in further competitions,” he added. 

PTI interested only in solving its legal issues and not talks: Bilawal

Meanwhile, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed Janjua, CEO Omar Saeed and Secretary General Murtaza Bangash congratulated the medal winners for their outstanding performances and winning medals for the nation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1715751002.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024