Pakistan win bronze in poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan poomsae team have won bronze medal in the over 30 event category of the poomsae event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship 2024.

The national players including Shehbaz Ahmed, Mudassar Hussain and Muhammad Mumtaz reached the victory stand by showing excellent performances. Iran won the gold medal with 8.182 points, Vietnam claimed silver medal with 7.630, whereas Chinese Taipei andPakistan earned bronze medal with 7.583 and 7.533 points. Saudi Arabia was fifth with 7.299 points and the Indian team finished at sixth position with 6.349 points.

Master Seongoh Choi, the poomsae coach of the Pakistan national team, while appreciating the performance of the national athletes, said: “Our players have made a place on the victory stand by using their full potential against their competitors. Good results are expected in further competitions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Col (R) Raja Wasim Ahmed Janjua, CEO Omar Saeed and Secretary General Murtaza Bangash congratulated the medal winners for their outstanding performances and winning medals for the nation.