Thursday, May 16, 2024
Petition resolved following removal from ECL

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Peshawar High Court (PHC) concluded on Wednesday a writ petition filed by the brother and wife of Azhar Mashwani, the social media in-charge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) removed their names from the Exit Control List (ECL) and Provisional National Identification List.

A two-member bench of the PHC, consisting of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Arshad Ali, presided over the hearing, with Syed Sikandar Shah and Ali Azeem representing the petitioners. Abdul Rahman, FIA’s legal director, was also present.

The counsel for the petitioners informed the court that their clients’ names had been added to the ECL, hindering their overseas travel. However, the FIA official informed the bench that their names had been removed from the no-fly list.

OUR STAFF REPORT

