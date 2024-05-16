PM directs to engage all provinces in budget preparation

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned to constitute a cabinet committee related to the development budget and Public Sector Development Program under the Planning Minister.

He was chairing a meeting in connection with matters related to the Planning Ministry and Public Private Partnership Authority in Islamabad.

The committee will formulate short to longterm proposals for formulating action plans for PSDP programs. He, however, made it clear that third party validation will be compulsory in case of all national development projects.

The prime minister stressed the need to bring such projects into the Public Sector Development Program, which will ensure sustainable development of the country. He ordered all federal ministries to submit proposals regarding public-private partnership projects.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed to improve coordination and linkages between the federal PSDP and the annual development plan of the provinces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also directed the concerned authorities to engage all provinces and incorporate their suggestions into the preparation of the development budget for next year. While speaking to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Islamabad, he emphasised that coordination between the Federation and all provinces is inevitable for restoring the national economy, adding that economic stability is the government’s top priority. The prime minister stressed the need for unity to resolve the national issues for overall progress and prosperity of the country. During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the concerned Federal Ministers to find a lasting solution to the economic-related issues of the Sindh government. Shehbaz Sharif also instructed the authorities concerned to expedite the pace of work on ongoing development projects in Sindh.