Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Muzaffarabad today on a day long visit to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

There will be a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

The Prime Minister will also address the cabinet of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir will meet the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister will visit the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project where a briefing will be given to the Prime Minister on the project.