PMD predicts chances of rain at few places

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Very hot weather is expected in central and southern parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather conditions with rain-windstorm/ thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, north/central Balochistan and Kashmir during afternoon/ evening. According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was expected to affect upper and western parts of the country from tomorrow. During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern/ central parts. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in southeastern Sindh and Kalat. The rainfall recorded was Sindh: Chachro 23 mmand Islamkot 06, Balochistan: Kalat 03mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dadu 49C, Jacobabad 47, Sukkur, Rohri, Mohenjodaro, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Dera Ghazi Khan 46C.