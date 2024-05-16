Police cop injured in Wana road firing

Wana - Two police personnel were severely injured in a firing incident on the Wana Kari Kot road in South Waziristan. The attackers, in a car with tinted glasses, opened fire on the police personnel who were riding a motorcycle. The attackers managed to flee from the scene by taking advantage of the darkness of night.

The injured persons were identified as Nawaz Khan and Noor Muhammad, who were rushed to the headquarters hospital in Wana for first aid treatment. Later, Nawaz Khan was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan tertiary hospital in critical condition, according to police sources.

The incident created widespread fear among the locals, and the brutal attack on police also raised fears of terrorism resurgence in the area, which was once a focus of terrorism but was largely cleared of militants in 2007 through the efforts of local tribes and security forces.

ANP local leader Noor Zaman Wazir strongly condemned the terrorist incident, demanding a joint strategy to prevent such incidents and ensure security for the tribesmen.

An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the attackers, but so far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Meanwhile, local residents urged the government to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.