PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionise television viewing experience in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL has launched SHOQ TV Box powered by Android TV by Google, to revolutionise the TV viewing experience and is poised to raise the bar in news and entertainment offering.

The unveiling of the new product took place here in Islamabad at an intriguing event, attended by the leadership of PTCL Group and ZTE. Besides revolutionising Pakistan’s TV landscape, the development heralds new avenues for global collaborations to bring innovative digital solutions to the Pakistani market.

SHOQ TV is meticulously designed to provide a truly gratifying TV viewing experience for the entire family, empowering them to exercise their undeniable freedom of choice during leisure time. With an extensive selection of 200 Live Television channels with 60 channels in HD and a staggering 15,000 hours of on-demand content, SHOQ TV offers an enriched entertainment bouquet.

The SHOQ TV Box puts control back into the hands of users with interactive rewind abd play, catch features, on-demand content accessibility, voice-controlled convenience, and personalised content selection options. The immersive user interface ensures seamless navigation through content, delivering an excellent viewing experience with superior picture quality, enhanced details, and lifelike visuals.

With pre-installed apps including SHOQ, Netflix, and You- Tube, users can delve into a vast world of entertainment, while the freedom to discover more through the Google Play Store. Moreover, seamless integration with built-in Chromecast allows users to effortlessly cast their favorite content from their mobile devices onto the TV screen.