PTI interested only in solving its legal issues and not talks: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in Wednesday’s National Assembly session expressed disappointment over the nonserious attitude of the Opposition on different matters.

“They are neither interested in democracy nor the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law. They are only interested in solving their personal legal cases and issues,” said the PPP Chairman while taking part in the debate related to the Presidential address.

“If they are not willing to apologise over May 9 riots, then this hue and cry will continue. It is their right to protest peacefully or engage in politics but they cannot spread terror, which they are doing openly and they will have to face consequences,” he commented.

Since three generations, he said, the PPP has been fighting and struggling for the restoration and strengthening of the democratic system and politicians in the country.

“According to the opposition, it is struggling for the ‘rule of law’ and ‘real freedom’ but it only wishes to converse with the Army and the establishment. They do not want solutions to the problems of the people,” he commented. He blamed the PTI that they only wish to orchestrate a drama. “They first gifted Buzdaar to Punjab and now wish for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to suffer in the same way by appointing such a chief minister,” he said adding that they believe that they have appointed the CM, when in reality the credit goes to someone else. “After becoming the CM, the first person he met was Mohsin Naqvi.”

The Chairman PPP questioned how the Leader of the Opposition equated the coup attempt and terrorism of May 9 to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s martyrdom.

Chairman Bilawal said that their so-called leader upon being arrested by NAB and spending merely a night in prison became so frazzled that he directed his minions to attack military installations and memorials of martyrs.

He also advised both the government and the opposition to include the latter’s input in the upcoming budget.

Bilawal said that he would like to highlight another issue, which concerns the farmers of the country who are protesting. Manifestos of all three major parties, the PPP, PML-N and PTI, have highlighted that the agriculture of the country is the backbone of the economy.

“If Kashmir is the jugular vein of the country, then the farmers are the jugular vein of the economy”, Chairman Bilawal asserted. This is an issue over which all the political parties should be on the same page. Taking part in the debate, MNA Awais Haider said special emphasis should be given for the development of backward areas.

He stressed allocation of extra funds for such areas. PPP’s Shagufta Jumani said President Asif Ali Zardari has always pursued the course of reconciliation. She pointed out that it was President Zardari who handed over his powers to the Parliament.

Earlier, at the outset, the House offered fateha for Major Babar Khan who embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists in Zhob.