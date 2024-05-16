Thursday, May 16, 2024
Punjab Assembly session: Opposition raises reservations over defamation bill

Web Desk
12:24 AM | May 16, 2024
National

The opposition in Punjab Assembly raised severe reservations over ‘The Punjab Defamation Bill’.

The session of Punjab Assembly started after the delay of more than two hours on Wednesday with speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the chair.

The opposition led by Sunni Ittehad Council raised objections over the bill and requested the chair to send it back to the concerned committee for more deliberations.

“All the stakeholders and civil society members should be consulted before the passage of the bill,” said opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar, while speaking on a point of order.

Rana Aftab Khan, MPA from the opposition benches, questioned the hurry behind the passage of the bill and requested the chair to bring it in the house after thorough deliberations with all the stakeholders.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan asked the opposition to submit its recommendations and suggestions on the draft of the bill.

Govt slashes petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre for next fortnight

“The opposition has every right to oppose the bill. You can give your reservations on the bill till Monday when it will be taken in the house for voting,” speaker said.

The session was later adjourned to meet again on Thursday (tomorrow) at 2 PM.

