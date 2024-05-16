Punjab Police fighting on multiple fronts: IGP Usman

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Punjab Police is facing multi-faceted challenges including maintenance of law and order, crime control, terrorism etc. He directed that investigation system should be improved with hard work and diligence, cases should be worked out and justice should be provided to the victims. IG Punjab said that following the red line vision of chief minister Punjab, there is zero tolerance in the cases of crimes against women and children. He said priority actions are being taken against the accused involved in such crimes. IG Punjab directed to make effective use of Investigation Support Unit to solve the cases of heinous crimes. He directed to further improve service delivery to citizens under 1787 Complaint Management System with effective follow-up. IG Punjab said that crimes against property FIRs should be registered immediately, and any omission will not be tolerated. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the promotion of officers & officials is going on regularly throughout the Punjab, more officers and more personnel will get promotions according to merit and seniority. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to eradicate the menace of drugs, to work with the spirit of Jihad against the anti-social element. IGP Punjab instructed the officers to provide social security to homeless children, women, transgenders, disabled persons through community policing initiative Tahaffuz markaz. Dr. Usman Anwar said that community policing programs such as Friends of Police, Volunteers in Police should carry forward successfully. He issued these instructions while addressing the officers in the crime meeting of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi regions at the Central Police Office today. RPO Rawalpindi, RPO Gujranwala, concerned CPOs, DPOs participated in the meeting through video link.