Rain Damage

After the flash floods of 2022, excessive rains and flooding in Balochistan in the past two months have further revealed the climate vulnerability. In one way or the other, extreme weather events are now expected. Adaptability as well as reconstruction must be Pakistan’s strategy. Climate resilience infrastructure is what we need to stand the test of climate change-related catastrophes. Balochistan has suffered huge losses; people are displaced and homeless, and crops are destroyed.

This is the time to rebuild the affected areas and to help settle the displaced. This, more than any community work, is the job of the government and the state. Balochistan, an otherwise neglected province, needs the state to take up the patronage and resettle communities disrupted by flooding and militancy. The province’s terrain is tough but the state’s welfare function must surpass everything and save the people, give them a dignified life. This will also help in building trust which is otherwise deficient between the people of Balochistan and the state of Pakistan. The affected people are our own and they must be treated as such. As of April, 345 houses were destroyed by the rains, and 12 roads ruptured. In areas where road infrastructure is already scarce, losing 12 roads is a big loss. All attention now must be given to rebuilding what belongs to the people of the province.

The visuals from Gwadar were as intense as those that were coming from Dubai. Just a week ago, Brazil also came under a spell of heavy downpour. These patterns are new perhaps for the whole world – new and unpredictable. We are far less prepared in comparison to the magnitude of the calamity. The sad part is, that no calamity will stop to hear that excuse. And while climate reparations are a rare hope, Pakistan must on its own strengthen climate action, reconstruction, and preparedness.