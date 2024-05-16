RPO holds crime review meeting

ATTOCK - A crime review meeting chaired by RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa was held in Attock police headquarters. DOO Attock Ghayas Gul, SP Investigation, DSPs, SDPOs, SHOs and in-charge branches from across the district participated. A detailed review of the performance of police stations and other related departments was analysed. RPO while addressing the participants said that police officers should increase the honor and dignity of the police department and any officer who causes disrepute of the police will not be spared and will be penalised. Regional Police Officer during the meeting reviewed the performance of Attock Police in all cases of murder, robbery, kidnapping, theft, rape and other cases registered across the district and ordered to launch an arrest campaign against criminals and directed to use modern scientific methods to ensure immediate arrest of the accused. Later, RPO visited Police Station Saddar Attock, Police Station Hazro and Police Service Center Attock, Muhafiz Markaz Attock. RPO inspected front desk, lock up and armoury of the police stations and directed the staff to deal with the visitors in a friendly environment.