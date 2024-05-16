Thursday, May 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

RPO holds crime review meeting

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK     -   A crime review meeting chaired by RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa was held in Attock police headquarters. DOO Attock Ghayas Gul, SP Investigation, DSPs, SDPOs, SHOs and in-charge branches from across the district participated. A detailed review of the performance of police stations and other related departments was analysed. RPO while addressing the participants said that police officers should increase the honor and dignity of the police department and any officer who causes disrepute of the police will not be spared and will be penalised. Regional Police Officer during the meeting reviewed the performance of Attock Police in all cases of murder, robbery, kidnapping, theft, rape and other cases registered across the district and ordered to launch an arrest campaign against criminals and directed to use modern scientific methods to ensure immediate arrest of the accused. Later, RPO visited Police Station Saddar Attock, Police Station Hazro and Police Service Center Attock, Muhafiz Markaz Attock.  RPO inspected front desk, lock up and armoury of the police stations and directed the staff to deal with the visitors in a friendly environment.

Pakistan to route imports through Gwadar Port

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1715835907.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024