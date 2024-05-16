Rupee loses 08 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday lost 08 paisa against US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.26 against the previous day’s closing at Rs278.18. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs277.25 and Rs279.80, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.31 to close at Rs301.24 against the last day’s closing of Rs299.93, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of Rs1.89 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs350.44 as compared to the last closing of Rs348.55. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.75 and Rs74.19, respectively.