Sana rejoices as Shoaib grabs stylish sports personality award

Sana Javed rejoiced as Most Stylish Sports Personality award has been bestowed upon Shoaib Malik.

The couple, known for their elegance on and off the field, shared their joy with fans.

Shoaib Malik, a former captain of Pakistan’s cricket team, not only excels in cricket but also earns praise for his fashion sense.

His effortless style, whether in traditional or Western attire, has garnered widespread recognition.

Sana Javed took to Instagram to express her heartfelt congratulations to her husband, referring to him as her “hero.” She shared glimpses of the award ceremony, including a video featuring Shoaib Malik’s nomination.

The couple, married on Jan 20, 2024, is relishing their marital bliss, with Sana Javed supporting her husband’s achievements in both his career and personal life.

Before marrying Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik was married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, and Sana Javed was married to singer Umair Jaswal.

Despite their past relationships, Shoaib and Sana found love with each other, drawing admiration from fans for their resilience and devotion.