SC adjourns plots allotment case till May 21

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday adjourned hearing of a case pertaining to the allotment of plots to the judges and bureaucrats by the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) till May 21. A three-member bench headed by Justice Munib Akhtar Khan heard the case. The court said that the lawyers of FGEHA could give cross-arguments on next hearing. The petitioners’ lawyer argued that their objection is on the method adopted for the allotments. He said that the authority has allotted plots to juniors and ignored senior officers. The lawyer said that the authority has changed the policy regarding the age limit in 2009 but it was restored again in 2014. He said that plots of thousands of employees have been cancelled due to the policies of housing authority. The court noted that this case was related to the allotment method by the department and this bench was currently viewing the matter of IHC’s decision.