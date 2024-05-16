SC takes suo moto notice of Faisal Vawda's press conference

The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto notice of Senator Faisal Vawda’s press conference in which he criticised the judges of the superior judiciary.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will lead the three-member apex court bench. The other members include Justice Irfan Saadat and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan. The Supreme Court bench will take up the matter tomorrow (Friday).

Addressing a press conference a day earlier, the newly-elected Senator raised questions on the assertions made by Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Babar Sattar about interference in the judicial matters.

"Merely making accusations isn't enough; there must be evidence presented in court," Vawda said.

The former federal minister urged justice Babar Sattar to provide proof of the alleged interference. He also called upon the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to intervene in the issue.

Vawda stressed the importance of safeguarding the nation against both external and internal plots, and advocated for refraining from targeting state institutions.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court’s Registrar Office responded to Faisal Vawda's letter a day after the senator expressed annoyance over the court’s inability to respond.

The senator had requested information regarding Justice Babar Sattar's green card status before his appointment.

In its response, the Registrar Office clarified that holding citizenship or residency in another country does not disqualify someone from becoming a judge under the Constitution.

The response further explained that the high court does not inquire about dual citizenship upon a lawyer's appointment as a judge.