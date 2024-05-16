Sindh govt believes in promotion of industrial development: Dharejo

KARACHI - Provincial minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has said that Sindh Government believes in promotion of industrial development in the province and was planning to establish new industrial zones across the province, mainly in Karachi, under a new industrialization policy to attract investors and businessmen including foreign investors.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest in a book launching ceremony at ICMA International, Head Office ICMAP Building here on Wednesday.

On this occasion Shehzad Ahmed Malik President ICMA International and Shaham Ahmed Honourary Secretary ICAM also spoke.

He appreciated ICMA’s pivotal role in driving economic development and nurturing skilled professionals across both corporate and government sectors in Pakistan. Dharejo commended ICMA and its members for their unwavering commitment to our nation’s economic prosperity. He also extended his warm congratulations to the author of the Cement Book for his diligent efforts in assessing the performance of Pakistan’s cement industry.

He added that the Sindh Government believes in promotion of industrial and business activities in the province and it has taken a number of steps to boost up economic progress in Sindh and following the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are trying to bring industrial revolution in Sindh.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that he would like to invite intellectuals and authors to suggest ways how the industrial issues could be overcome.