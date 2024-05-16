Thursday, May 16, 2024
Sindhi Language authorities hold certificate distribution ceremony

STAFF REPORT
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD    -   Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Wednesday hosted a certificate distribution ceremony on completion of one month ‘Sindhi Language training course. The Chairman Sindhi Language Authority , Dr. Ishaq Samejo said that teachers delivering Sindhi Language in private schools were ambassadors of their language who are transmitting the heritage of their forefathers in the new generation. He said that despite legislation of assemblies, decisions and orders of Government Sindhi Subject was being neglected in private schools; however teachers of private schools are beacon of light in this situation.

STAFF REPORT

