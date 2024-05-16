SIU arrests four drug smugglers, seizes large quantity of hashish in major operations

Thursday, May 16, 2024
May 16, 2024
KARACHI    -    The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi Police announced on Wednesday that they had arrested four drug smugglers in two separate operations, seizing a significant quantity of drugs from their possession. Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) SIU Adeel Chandio reported that the first operation took place in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor, where the SIU apprehended three inter provincial drug smugglers identified as Arsalan, Ali, and Ainuddin, recovering 15.985 kg of hashish from them. During initial questioning, the arrested individuals confessed to sourcing drugs from KP and Balochistan and distributing them to drug dealers across various areas of Karachi. In a second operation, the SIU conducted a raid in Shireen Jinnah Colony, Boat Basin, resulting in the arrest of a drug dealer named Saubat Khan and the recovery of 14.620 kg of hashish. The arrested dealer revealed that he had been involved in the drug trade since 2017, purchasing drugs from an inter provincial trafficker named Qadeem Khan and distributing them in different parts of Karachi. Cases have been registered against all the arrested individuals at the SIU police station, and further investigations are ongoing.

