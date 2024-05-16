Thursday, May 16, 2024
Special Judge Anti-Corruption repatriated to Sindh High Court

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -  The Sindh Government on Wednesday repatriated Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani, District & Sessions Judge, from his present position as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi to the High Court of Sindh (SHC).

The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department issued a notification to the effect in pursuant to letter dated 18-03-2024 of High Court of Sindh. “Consequent upon repatriation of Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani, Muhammad Aminullah Siddiqui Advocate has been appointed as special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi, for a period of two and half years, with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the said post,” the notification said.

