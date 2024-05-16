Tariq Bashir Cheema tenders apology to Zartaj Gul over derogatory remarks

PML-Q leader and former federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema tendered an apology to PTI MNA Zartaj Gul over derogatory remarks passed in the National Assembly.

Senior PTI leader Barrister Gohar said that Cheema used threatening words for the PTI woman MNA and all the parties in National Assembly stood behind Zartaj Gull.

The membership of Cheema was also suspended for the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

“I am grateful to all the parties and Barrister Gohar who stood behind me,” Zataj Gul said.

It is an uphill task for women to reach the higher positions and I really worked hard to achieve it, she added.

“I accepted his apology on the directions of my leadership as he visited me in person to tender his apology,” she said.