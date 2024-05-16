Thursday, May 16, 2024
Tens of thousands of Palestinians flee heavy fighting in Gaza

Agencies
May 16, 2024
RAFAH, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES   -   Tens of thousands of civilians fled heavy fighting in Gaza as Palestinians on Wednesday marked 76 years since their mass displacement during Israel’s wartime creation which they call the Nakba or “catastrophe”. Israeli forces have battled and bombed the Palestinian group around Gaza’s far-southern city of Rafah, but clashes have also flared again in northern and central areas which Israeli troops first entered months ago.

The upsurge in urban combat in besieged Gaza has fuelled US warnings that Israel risks being bogged down in a counterinsurgency operation for years as guerrilla fighters stage hit-and-run attacks. US President Joe Biden has threatened to withhold some arms deliveries over Netanyahu’s insistence on attacking Rafah, the last Gaza city so far spared a ground invasion, which is packed with civilians. But Biden’s administration has also stressed it will continue to support Israel’s security and informed Congress on Tuesday of a new $1 billion weapons package for Israel, official sources told AFP.

Agencies

