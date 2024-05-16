UET hosts drug addiction awareness seminar

Peshawar - A seminar on “Drug Addiction Awareness” was organized by the Anti-Narcotics Student Society of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar in collaboration with the Fazaia College of Education for Women (Peshawar campus) on Wednesday.

The seminar aimed to spread awareness among students about drug addiction and the rigorous enforcement efforts of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, KP, through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotic Substances (CNSA) Act 2019 to counter the supply of narcotics. Miss Nida Syed, Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer at FCAW, and Sofiyan Haqqani, Director of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, KP, were the guest speakers.

Ms. Nida Syed discussed the psycho physiological aspects of drug abuse and addiction, particularly among youth. She emphasized adopting a behavioral approach through youth counseling, relapse prevention, motivational therapy, and strict law enforcement to reduce drug supply. She suggested treating drug addicts as patients and maintaining empathy throughout the rehabilitation process.

Sofiyan Haqqani informed the audience about the Department’s new initiatives to crackdown on major narcotics dealers and hubs, along with combating drug smugglers using technology and modern methods. He urged academia and students to assist the government in identifying drug smugglers on campuses and implementing anti-drug policies rigorously.

Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean of MCAI, assured that UET Peshawar is adhering to HEC’s Anti-Drug policy for educational institutions and has mechanisms in place to ensure its proper implementation within hostels and university premises. Dr. Khizar Azam, Registrar of UET Peshawar, highlighted the institution’s focus on sports and extracurricular activities as effective means to counter the inclination towards drugs among students.

A question and answer session concluded the seminar, followed by the presentation of souvenirs to the guest speakers by Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor. Faculty members and students from various institutions, including IM Sciences, Department of Psychology, University of Peshawar, and FCAW, also attended the seminar.