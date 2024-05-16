Thursday, May 16, 2024
VC praises interest of women, children in challenging sports

Our Staff Reporter
May 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  The provincial Judo competitions for men and women under the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Youth Sports League have commenced today at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Players from five regions of Sindh are participating in these competitions, which include various weight categories for men, women and children.

The competitions hosted by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and supported by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad featured ten male and female teams from the Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Karachi regions. Additionally, children’s competitions are also taking place.

According to the spokesman of SAU, the event was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Mari and Air Commodore (Retd.) Nayyer Qayum Khawaja, Principal of SST Public School Rashidabad. On the first day, in the women’s open weight category, Karachi’s Saboor won the gold medal, Hyderabad’s Maria got silver and Larkana’s Noor Fatima won bronze medal. In the men’s open weight category, Mehar Rahman won the gold medal, Shaheed Benazirabad’s Khurram acquired silver and Karachi’s Muhammad Talal clinched the bronze medal. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Mari praised the interest of women and children in challenging sports, stating it is commendable. Air Commodore (Retd.) Nayyer Qayum Khawaja noted that the sports activities at SAU will promote a healthy generation.

