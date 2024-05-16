Very hot weather predicted in Sindh in coming days

KARACHI - The upper and central parts of Sindh to bear extremely hot weather in coming days and the scorching temperature at the day times will keep the mercury soaring above 45 on Celsius scale. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Wednesday, forecast very hot and dry weather in most districts of the province and weather was likely to become hotter with day time Maximum Temperature ranging 45 to 47 C in Upper and Central districts of the province from Thursday, May 16.

However, isolated dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur in Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin and parts of Thatta districts on Wednesday night. The weather remained very hot and dry in most parts of the province, however rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in southeastern Sindh. In Tharparkar district, Chhachhro and Islamkot received 23 and 06 mm rainfall respectively. The highest maximum temperature in Sindh was recorded 49 C at Dadu while in Jacobabad Mercury touched the 47 C mark. Maximum temperature in Sukkur, Rohri, Mohen jo Daro, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana was recorded 46 C, in Mithi 44 C, Hyderabad 43 C, Thatta 41 C and in Karachi 40 C. Weather in Karachi, met office said, will remain Hot and Humid in next 24 hours with maximum temperature ranging between 37 to 39 C and evening humidity below 40 %.