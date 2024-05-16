Weather scorecard - Lahore, other cities in 'nervous forties'

After extended spells of rain thanks to climate change impact, most parts of the country are likely to have above 40 degrees Celsius temperatures in the next few days.

In Lahore, rains broke the spell of heatwave and made weather pleasant last week.

Now bright sunlight and clear weather conditions have led to onset of heatwave. Weather experts say Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and maximum 42 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) says five kilometre an hour wind has been recorded and there is 60pc humidity.

As for smog, Lahore continues to be the second worst affected city with an average 182 reading.

Chief Meteorologist Shahid Abbas says the city may face 43 degrees C or above in the next few days.

Very hot weather will prevail in central and southern parts, while rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in central districts of Balochistan at isolated places during evening and night, says the PMD.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the country on Tuesday, with temperature surging up to 47 degrees Celsius.

Goodbye to rains

The past weekend saw rains in Lahore and several other parts of the country, which brought the temperatures down.

It was preceded by rain in twin cities Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Friday. The showers and hailstorm broke the spell of heatwave in Murree, Islamabad and adjoining areas.

It also rained in Attock and some other parts of Punjab where wind made the weather pleasant.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district, people heaved a sigh of relief as rain brought the temperature down.

Prior to that most parts of Punjab had harsh weather as the maximum temperatures soared up to 40 degrees Celsius.

There will be no more rains as temperatures are steadily rising across various cities of Punjab and Sindh, prompting concerns from weather experts about the onset of heatwave.

Met Office advisory

The Met department issues advisories from time to time, urging people to take precautions.

It recommends people to avoid outdoor exposure during the peak heat of noon and stay indoors whenever possible besides increasing liquid intake to stay hydrated and safe.