LAHORE - In the 29th convocation of the Uni­versity of Engineering and Tech­nology (UET) Lahore, degrees were distributed among 2,621 students of UET main and its constituent campuses. 1,842 graduates, 758 MS / M. Phil, 21 PhD degrees and 64 gold medals were distributed among 38 students.

The convocation was presided over by Governor Punjab/Chan­cellor UET Muhammad Baligh Ur Rahman. Chairman Interloop Limited & Interloop Holdings PVT. LTD was also conferred with an honorary degree during the cer­emony. Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar deliv­ered the welcome address.

Addressing the participants of the convocation, Governor Punjab and Chancellor University Baligh Ur Rehman congratulated the suc­cessful students and said that the journey of UET and engineering spans a century.

Today, Pakistan is making prog­ress rapidly due to UET’s engineers.

He further said that university is playing a great role in shaping the future of students in the current era. “Faculty development projects and workshops, initiatives on em­powering women in STEM, patents, establishment of UET Academy, new degree programs, 19 functional re­search centers, volunteer work done by students’ societies, plantation drives, seminars and international conferences unequivocally reflect the unwavering determination of UET towards preparing the students for a better tomorrow” he added.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Mansoor Sar­war highlighted the achievements of the university.

According to Dr. Mansoor Sar­war, the teachers and students of the university are performing great feats in curricular and co-curricu­lar activities, in 173 projects of 35 universities, UET students won the first position in four out of five in the field of engineering, this year. 58 teachers of the university re­ceived research grants of 224 mil­lion, while 113 teachers of the uni­versity have received grants of 650 million since 2019. The vice chan­cellor further said that in the global ranking of the university for 2023, UET has achieved 18 ranks prog­ress and the university has moved to the 165th position out of 183 in the global rankings.

He advised the graduates to choose careers of their liking and work hard for the betterment of Pakistan as well as fellow humans. At the end, he acknowledged the best teachers for all departments by calling their names. At the end of convocation students looked excited and they cheered by blowing their convocation caps in the air. Lahore College for Women University pays homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal.