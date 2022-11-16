Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Region women Games 2022 under the aegis of Regional and District Sports Officer got underway at Tahamas Football Stadium Peshawar in which more than 400 players from Swat, Mardan, Swabi and Peshawar regions besides Nowshera, Charsadda, competed in table tennis, tug-of-war, athletics and volleyball events. Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Imran Khan along with Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Miss Tania Shaheen, Regional Sports Officer Swat Kashif Farhan, Regional Sports Officer Swabi Tariq Khan, Regional Sports Officer Mardan Nimatullah Marwat, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Zakirullah, District Sports Officer Gul Rukh, players and officials were also present during the colourful opening ceremony. District Sports Officer (DSO) Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh welcomed all the guests. She also thanked Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khalid Khan for extending all-out support.