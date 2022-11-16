Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Com­pany (Fesco) electrified 54 villages during the last month with an esti­mated cost of Rs85.441 million in addition to completing eight High Tension proposals with Rs87.866 million and 61 Low Tension (LT) proposals with Rs51.513 million. Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh on Tuesday said that the Construction Directorate spent Rs58.867 mil­lion on completing three feeders in Faisalabad, Rs6.049 million on two feeders in Jhang, Rs21.139 million on two feeders in Sargodha and Rs1.811 million on a feeder in Mi­anwali. Similarly, Rs9.819 million were spent on electrification of sev­en villages in Faisalabad, Rs27.080 million on electrification of 17 vil­lages in Jhang, Rs21.631million on electrification of 12 villages in Sar­godha and Rs26.911 million were spent on electrification of 18 new villages in Mianwali. He further said that Rs18.938 million were spent on completion of 22 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs14.751 million on 18 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs8.430 mil­lion on 11 LT proposals in Sargodha and Rs9.394 million on completing 10 LT proposals in Mianwali circle.