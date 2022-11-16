Share:

The United Nations’ announcement of the human pop­ulation hitting the 8 billion mark led to mixed opin­ions on the population issue. 8 billion as a number is scary, particularly for the older generations that have seen the world move first through the 6 and then 7 billion mark at an exponential pace in the last few decades.

The fear stems from the idea that resources on the plan­et are finite, and an increasing number of people over these limited consumables will naturally lead to strife as the num­ber of humans increases. But even for those fearful of this reality, it should be positive to note that the overall growth rate for the population has slowed since the 1960s. The world is expected to reach the 10 billion mark by around 2050 at the current rate.

However, it is important to note that beyond the idea of finite resources, there is the very real question of human choices and how we live our lives. Some experts claim that this is the biggest contributor to shrinkage in resources and damage to the environment. Human choices govern the fos­sil fuels we use, by how much and for what, and the forest we consume without replanting, alongside land we put to use for human purposes. The lack of controls on the use of these planetary resources has brought us to this point of climate emergency, and wealthy countries, businesses and private individuals have a major part to play in this.

The question of ‘how many people is too many’ perhaps becomes irrelevant, because high or low, population figures will continue to damage the environment unless we indulge in a global rethink. This would mean holding the wealthiest countries, businesses and individuals accountable for their consumption, spreading out resources equitably between populations across the world and looking to practice more responsible choices going forward.