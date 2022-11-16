Share:

KYIV - In a brief video message Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “85 missiles strikes have been launched on Ukrainian cities, mostly on energy infrastructure.” “We can see what the enemy wants, they will not succeed. We may yet have 20 more strikes, please look after yourselves, stay in shelter for some time,” he said. “I know that the strikes have caused power outages in many cities of our country. We are working to restore them. We will withstand.” On Oct. 10, the Ukrainian military reported 84 missile strikes — the highest number in a single day until Tuesday. Those strikes disrupted electricity supply to about onethird of consumers across Ukraine. UKraiNiaN priSoNErS of War tortUrED: UN Prisoners held by both sides in Russia’s war in Ukraine have been subjected to torture, including with beatings, electric shocks, and humiliating treatment while naked, UN investigators said Tuesday. Under international law, “the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment is absolute, even -- indeed especially -- in times of armed conflict,” Matilda Bogner, head of the UN Rights Monitoring Mission, told reporters. She lamented that neither side in the war raging in Ukraine appeared to be adhering fully to that principle, although the illtreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian captors was more “systematic”. Speaking via video link from Kyiv, she said the team of investigators, which has been present in Ukraine since 2014, had in recent months interviewed 159 prisoners of war -- all but 20 men -- held by Russia, and 175 prisoners -- all men -- held by Ukraine. While Ukraine gave access to the prisoners while in detention, Russia did not, and the Ukrainian prisoners of war could only be interviewed after their release, she said. rUSSia UNDEr prESSUrE aS G20 voicES UNEaSE ovEr UKraiNE War Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. A draft communique obtained by AFP showed the world’s 20 leading economies coming together to condemn the war’s effects, but still divided on apportioning blame. The summit has shown that even Russia’s allies have limited patience with a conflict that has inflated food and energy prices worldwide and raised the spectre of nuclear war. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the “war in Ukraine” -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has “adversely impacted the global economy”. It also agreed that “the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons” is “inadmissible”, after months of President Vladimir Putin making such threats. The embattled Russian leader has skipped the summit, staying at home to reckon with a string of embarrassing battlefield defeats and a grinding campaign that threatens the future of his regime. Rubbing salt in Russia’s wounds, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky -- fresh from a visit to liberated Kherson -- delivered an impassioned video appeal to G20 leaders. Zelensky told leaders from China’s Xi Jinping to America’s Joe Biden that they could “save thousands of lives” by pressing for a Russian withdrawal. “I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped,” he said, sporting his now-trademark army-green Tshirt. Putin’s delegate, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, whose summit preparation was disrupted by two hospital health checks for an undiagnosed ailment, remained in the room throughout Zelensky’s address, diplomatic sources said.