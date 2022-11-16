Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that artificial intelligence and quantum computing should be adopted and persistently promoted at all levels until it is fully embraced by our education, research, and other relevant institutions in the government and private sectors. The president expressed these views while talking to senior officers of the National Command Authority (NCA), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday. He said cyber security would occupy a central place in the defence of national borders and national interests. He asserted that there was a need for political stability, the continuation of the policies, adoption of innovation, and research and development in all sectors, especially in science and technology. The president stressed the need for increasing the quality and quantity of human resources in IT sector, providing quality and pertinent education in schools and madrassas, and bringing 25 million out of school children to schools. These steps, he said, would help in ensuring speedy development and progress of the country. Talking to the officers, the president said that innovations in the field of computer sciences and other disciplines of science and technology were happening at a rapid pace, adding that quantum computers were thousands of times more powerful than supercomputers and their usages would bring revolutionary changes in all fields. He said that the right decisions made at the right time, quality decision-making, intellect and knowledge of our scientists, trained and capable human resources and persistent efforts in the right directions would help lay sound foundations for the development and prosperity of the country.