Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested 23 suspected smugglers for drug trafficking from various parts of the country during an operation, informed sources on Tuesday. The force also impounded eight vehicles being used by the smugglers for transporting the narcotics from one to another place, he said. The value of the seized drugs is said to be 13.063 million US dollars in the international market. According to him, ANF carried out a countrywide operation against drug mafia and arrested 23 suspected smugglers. Of 23, one smuggler is a foreigner, he said. The drugs seized by ANF included 2.213 kg Opium, 7.599 kg heroin, 718.850 kg Hashish, 2.173 kg Methamphetamine (Ice),1.550 kg Marijuana and 186 litres Hydrochloric Acid (HCL). He added ANF Balochistan recovered 434.500 kg drugs and 186 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) in seven operations, arrested five persons in drug smuggling while seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 434.500 kg Hashish and 186 litres of Hydrochloric Acid (HCL). ANF KP recovered 232.17 kg drugs in eight operations while two persons including one foreigner arrested in drug trafficking and seized one vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 0.255 kg Heroin and 231.915 kg Hashish. ANF Sindh recovered 55.75 kg drugs in five operations while seven persons arrested in drug smuggling and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 6.440 kg Heroin, 48.485 kg Hashish and 0.825 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF Punjab recovered 7.065 kg drugs in five operations while arresting four persons in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 1 kg Opium, 3.825 kg Hashish, 0.690 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.550 kg Marijuana. ANF North recovered 2.9 kg drugs in five operations, arrested five persons in drug smuggling while seized one vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.213 kgOpium, 0.904 kg Heroin, 0.125 kg Hashish and 0.658 kg Methamphetamine (Ice). All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.