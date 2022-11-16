Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) head and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has said that the army chief’s appointment should not be made controversial as COAS is the guarantor of national security. Chaudhry Shujaat said in a statement on Tuesday that the army and the judiciary are the important national institutions. “The spirit of tolerance is weakening in the country as most politicians have engaged in politics of accusation,” Shujaat said. “After becoming the army chief, COAS is not the protector of any family, tribe or region but the entire country,” he added. He said all claims regarding the army chief’s appointment will fall flat as the decision regarding the nomination for powerful post will be based on military’s input. Ch Shujaat further said that the post of chief justice of Pakistan is highly respected and it should not be dragged into political affairs. It may be mentioned that the debate over the appointment of the new army chief has intensified since the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, confirmed last week that Gen Bajwa would doff his uniform on November 29 at the completion of six-year tenure. Political observers are of the view that one of the objectives of Imran’s long march is to influence the next army chief’s appointment though he has denied such claims. However, the PTI chief Imran khan has questioned the legitimacy of the incumbent prime minister to appoint the army chief. He has been consistently saying that merit should be followed in such key appointments.