Share:

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday expressed satisfaction that the country’s defence sector was catering to the demands of a technological era as the IDEAS-22, the intern a t i o n - al defence exhibition and seminar, kicked off in Karachi. “Good to see that our defence sector is catering to demands of the tech era,” the prime minister said in a tweet. The IDEAS-2022 that will continue till November 18, brings together the international market, products and services to explore opportunities in the field of defence production through collaboration. Shehbaz Sharif said that over the years, IDEAS had evolved into a platform that highlighted Pakistan’s g r o w i n g f o o t p r i n t in the global defence market. He emphasized that the theme of IDEAS-2022 ‘Arms for Peace’ reflected Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to inaugurate the IDEAS-2022, however, he cancelled his visit to Karachi as he has been tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the news and said he was not feeling well for the last two days. The minister said the corona test of the PM was conducted on Tuesday on the doctors’ advice. The 11th Edition of Defence Exhibition-IDEAS 2022- commenced at Expo Centre in Karachi on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the exhibition. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 11th Edition of International Defence Exhibition and Seminar IDEAS-2022 in Karachi, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for dialogue among regional and international players to ensure peace, stability at regional and international levels. He stressed on the need for resolution of long standing issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir in the interest of regional peace. He said that best way to safeguard and strengthen national security is to achieve economic self-reliance, rebuild and strengthen political institutions and ensure rule of law. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan being a responsible state is always committed to play its role for international peace and stability. He appreciated the working and performance of Defence Export Promotion Organization and called for public private partnership to promote export of defence productions. He said Pakistan is now exporting some high level defence products to over 60 countries and scope could be extended by promoting public private partnership in the field.