RAWALPINDI - As part of his farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and the Baloch Regimental Centre Abbottabad on Tuesday. Upon his arrival at PMA, the Army Chief was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha. He also interacted with the cadets and officers of PMA. Army Chief also appreciated exceptionally high standards of Pakistan Army’s premier training institution and its efforts towards grooming the future leaders. He also advised cadets to focus their energies in pursuit of professional excellence. Later, General Bajwa visited the Baloch Regimental Centre. After laying floral wreath at the Shuhada monument, he interacted with serving and retired officers and troops of the illustrious Baloch Regiment. He paid rich tribute to their supreme sacrifices. Earlier on arrival at Baloch Regimental Centre, the Army Chief was received by Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.