Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the Army Chief’s appointment should be made on meritocracy.

Addressing the participants of the long march in Jhelum, Sargodha, Mardan and other cities via video link, the former premier said that he wants to tell the nation the motive behind staging his ‘actual freedom’ march, saying that he wants to tell the masses that the rulers – to whom he labeled thieves – have been imposed through the conspiracy and it is not acceptable for his party to back the elements of injustice and violence.

He added “One of the purposes of staging the march is to tell his supporters that Shehbaz Sharif and his son – Hamza Shehbaz – were about to convict in the case of Rs16billion at the time of the conspiracy. But the rulers waived their cases of Rs1100billion by passing the law in the National Assembly.”

Reiterating that the rule of law and justice would not be possible if the rulers keep on giving NRO to themselves and this will lead to the prevailing of the ‘law of the jungle’ in the country, Imran added that contrary, if anyone of the citizens of any highly developed country would involve in plundering, there is no choice of that person to get NRO.

The PTI chief once again urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to deliver justice over the matter of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination, saying that the entire nation is looking at the Chief Justice to deliver justice. Imran added that if he will not get justice, then the common person could not even think of justice.

Recalling that there is no scarcity in the country’s resources, the PTI chairman said that the thing which made the country drag backward is the non-existence of rule and law.

Urging his supporters to get ready for heading to Rawalpindi, Imran said that he would further reveal his plan over heading towards Rawalpindi within two days, vowing to not do any sort of violation, while staging the PTI’s protest – in a peaceful manner.