I would like to draw the kind at­tention of the concerned author­ities towards the unprecedented hike in prices of essential commod­ities. The rising trend continues unchecked. As a result, the major­ity of people who have low salaries find it difficult to make ends meet. It seems there is no system to check the unusual price rise.

We cannot imagine where the price rise will stop. It has crushed the common man. The essential commodities and households of daily need are becoming dearer every day. It is time that our gov­ernment should check the cause behind the ever-increasing prices without any delay.

JAVERIA KHAN,

Karachi.