LAHORE - Teams Barry’s/DS Polo and Diamond Paints won the CocaCola 46th Aibak Polo Cup opening day matches here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday. In the first match of the opening day, Barry’s/DS Polo outpaced Team Rijas by 9-5. Rulo Trotz was the man, who played key role in guiding his side to a tremendous triumph. He displayed great mallet and pony work and succeeded in smashing in superb seven goals. His teammates Nafees Barry and Daniyal Shaikh also played well and converted one goal each. Faisal Shehzad, Mustafa Aziz and Nazar Dean Ali Khan though tried hard and succeeded in scoring one goal apiece for Team Rijas, which had a twogoal handicap advantage, yet their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for their side. The second match of the opening day was contested between Diamond Paints and Master Paints Black and after a good contest, Diamond Paints won it by 9-5. Mir Shoaib Ahmed, who is CEO of Diamond Paints, emerged as hero of the day as he showed sublime form and displayed highquality polo skills and techniques that helped him fire in fabulous four goals under the neck. The two other notable performers of the match were Mustafa Monnoo and Ahmed Ali Tiwana as both also did magic with mallet and pony and banged in a beautiful brace each. Lt Col Omer Minhas also played well and contributed with one goal. Manuel Carranza played well for Master Paints Black as he thrashed in three goals while Sufi Muhammad Amir banged in a brace for the losing side. The first match today (Wednesday) will be played between Remington Pharma and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 12:30 pm while the second one will be contested between Guard Rice and Remounts at 1:30 pm and the third one will be played between Newage Cables/Master Paints and FG/Din Polo at 2:30 pm here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.