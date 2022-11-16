Share:

KARACHI - The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced result of annual examination 2022 of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part II Pre-Engineering group. Controller of Examination, BIEK Anwar Aleem Khanzada informed media that in total 24,587 students had registered for the examination, out of which 24,168 appeared in the exam. A total of 14,134 candidates passed the exam, depicting the success ratio of 58.48 percent, he added. Syed Hammad Mehmood of Adamji Government Science College secured first position, Muhammad Aqib Memon of Comex College and Aisha Najeeb of Bahria College Karsaz shared the second position while Usman Faizyab Khan of Government Degree Science and Commerce College Malir Cantonment stood at third position. Anwar said that 1,875 students passed the intermediate examination in A-One grade, 2322 in A grade, 2914 in B grade, 3844 in C grade, 2960 in D grade and 219 in E grade.