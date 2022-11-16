Share:

SARGODHA - Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha will announce the results of An­nual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations on No­vember 17 (tomorrow).

Talking to APP on Monday, Secretary BISE Dr Mohsin Abbas said that the results would be an­nounced in a formal ceremony to be arranged at board auditorium at 10 am on November 17.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Sargodha/Chairperson BISE Maryam Khan was expected to grace the occasion as chief guest and he would also upload the Inter (Part-1) results on board website by pushing button on a laptop. He said that result ga­zette would be available in CDs which could be pur­chased after depositing Rs200 in UBL board Branch. The students could also download their results from board website www.bisesgd.edu.pk after 10 am while more information in this regard could be ob­tained from Controller Exams Riaz Qadeer through by contacting him through telephone, he added