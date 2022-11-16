Share:

BEIJING - China on Tuesday appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan to get to the bottom of Dasu terror attack and bring the perpetrators to full justice. This was stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning while addressing her regular briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. She said Pakistan has carried out the investigations of last year’s July 14th Dasu terror attack with utmost seriousness and made every effort to get to the bottom of the case and bring the perpetrators to full justice. The spokesperson said this is much appreciated by China.