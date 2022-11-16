Share:

LAHORE - A meeting of the governing body of Cholistan Development Author­ity was held on Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat in which decisions were taken including considering the scheme of allotting the government land of Cholistan to the local land­less people.

Chairman Authority Provincial Minister Parliamentary Affairs Mu­hammad Basharat Raja presided over the meeting while Cholistan Development Authority members Dr Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haque and Fauzia Abbas were also present while Commissioner Bahawalpur Raja Jahangir Anwar participated through video link. The meeting was briefed that more than 64,000 appli­cations were received for allotment, out of which 18,000 people have been declared eligible after scrutiny. The commissioner Bahawalpur said that Punjab Information Technology Board would conduct computerised balloting of 27,661 lots.

Basharat Raja said that illegal oc­cupation of state lands should be dis­couraged, adding that the Punjab gov­ernment wanted to provide land to all the landless families of Cholistan.